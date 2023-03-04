Iraq: Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine prepares to launch ‘Al-Husseini Al-Sagheer’ International Children’s Festival

SHAFAQNA-The Department of Childhood Care and Development at the Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine is preparing to hold the Al-Husseini Al-Sagheer International Festival for Children’s Theater under the slogan “With the Approach of Imam Hussain (AS), We Build Generations”.

Muntadhar Al-Nasrawi, the head of the department, said in a statement to the International Media Center, “The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain is preparing to hold the seventeenth edition of the international festival and this year the focus will be on raising awareness about autism through the presentation of theatrical works from several Arab and foreign countries including Algeria, Tunisia, Brazil, Turkey, Iran and Iraq.”

The theatrical performances will be shown in local theatres in Karbala, Baghdad, Babylon, Najaf and Diwaniyah.

Al-Nasrawi added that there will also be workshops held on the sidelines of the festival.

The event is scheduled to be held from March 11 to16, 2023.

Source : imhussain