SHAFAQNA-UN chief says wealthy nations should provide $500bn a year to help the most deprived states ‘trapped in vicious cycles’ boost their economies.

In his speech on the opening day of the UN’s Least Developed Countries (LDC) summit in Qatar on Saturday, Guterres said that wealthy nations should provide $500bn annually to help others “trapped in vicious cycles” that block their efforts to boost economies and improve health and education.

Source : aljazeera