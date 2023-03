SHAFAQNA-Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi urged the need for preserving the independence of the UN nuclear agency during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Noting that cooperation is a two-way road, the president said that preserving the independence of the IAEA and observing the rights of the Iranian nation are key to bilateral cooperation, according to Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian deputy presidential chief of staff for political affairs.

Source : IRNA