Grossi: Returning to JCPOA is possible

SHAFAQNA- “If there is political will, it is possible to return to the JCPOA,” Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

During the meeting with the President of Iran, Rafael Grossi, expressing his satisfaction with his trip to Iran and especially meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, called the cooperation between Iran and the Agency long-standing and positive, and stated: “The continuation of this process requires a continuous and high-level cooperation in order to strengthen the mutual relationship.”

Emphasizing that today the use of nuclear energy is inevitable for the welfare of the people, he pointed to his recent talks with Iranian officials and stated: “My colleagues and I had very constructive and positive meetings with the Iranian authorities and I am sure that it will be a good foundation for future interactions and as a result of this trip, cooperation will be strengthened.”

Stating that it is well known who was to blame for the current situation of the JCPOA, the director general of the Atomic Energy Agency stated: “The ill-wishers do not want bilateral cooperation between Iran and the Agency to be successful, and the best answer to them is to develop bilateral cooperation.”

He stated: “In the conversation with the Iranian officials, I found their will to nuclear negotiations and revival of the JCPOA to ensure the interests of the Iranian people serious, and I am sure that if there is political will, it is possible to return to the JCPOA.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com