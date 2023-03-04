Mashhad to host Millions of Pilgrims in Nowruz

This is according to Mohsen Davari, the governor of Mashhad, who said on Saturday that a central headquarters has been set up to coordinate efforts to serve the pilgrims.

All of the pilgrims will be welcomed at the points of entry whether they are traveling by land, by air or by train, he noted.

The official added that supervision of hotels and accommodation center have been intensified to make sure they will provide proper services.

Mashhad is home to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Shia Imam. It is one of the most extensively visited pilgrimage centers in the world.

Tens of millions of pilgrims from all over Iran as well as other countries visit the holy city every year.

It is one of the most favorite destinations for Iranians during the Nowruz holidays that mark the beginning of the Persian New Year.

Source:IQNA