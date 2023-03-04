Iran & IAEA issue joint statement

SHAFAQNA-Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a joint statement at the end of the two-day visit of the Rafael Grossi.

The following is the full text of joint statement republished from the IAEA website:

IAEA Director General H. E. Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi visited the Islamic Republic of Iran on 3 and 4 March 2023. In the context of his visit, he met President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H. E. Mr. Ebrahim Raeisi, as well as with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H. E. Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), H. E. Mr. Mohammad Eslami.

These high-level meetings addressed the importance of taking steps in order to facilitate enhanced cooperation, to expedite as appropriate the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues.

Both sides recognize that such positive engagements can pave the way for wider agreements among state parties.

The AEOI and the IAEA agreed on the following:

Interactions between the IAEA and Iran will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, and in full conformity with the competences of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement.

Regarding the outstanding safeguards issues related to the three locations, Iran expressed its readiness to continue its cooperation and provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues.

Iran, on a voluntary basis will allow the IAEA to implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities. Modalities will be agreed between the two sides in the course of a technical meeting which will take place soon in Tehran.

Source : mehrnews