International Shia News Agency

Record of tourists arrival to Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Fahad Hamiduddin, the head of the Saudi Arabian Tourism Organization, said that the number of tourists entering the country in January 2023 has reached the highest level in the history of Saudi Arabia.

He said that the process of issuing visas continues with ease and speed, without mentioning specific figures of the number of tourists arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The head of the Saudi Arabia Tourism Organization also said that currently, there are direct flights to this country from 140 cities in the world, and the Saudi authorities are trying to increase this number to 160 cities by the end of 2023.

Beforehand, he said that the tourism sector is like “new oil” for Saudi Arabia.

