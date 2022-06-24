SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about the duty of the husband and the father regarding internet connections (communications).

Questions: With advances in science and technology and the spread of internet and social media, new problems have been created for families which need to be considered.

Is it allowed for the woman and the daughter to exchange letters without the husband and the father’s knowledge, as well as boys and girls who are not Mahram to each other? When the man asks his wife or daughter or son or sister about their activities on the internet and with whom, sometimes they reply: It has nothing to do with you, or you should not interfere in our private affairs; is this right? Has the husband or the father such a right to ask the wife or the children about their internet connections if they continue with these connections or these connections have been in secret which cause the suspicion of Haram connections? Or to put it in another way, what is the duty of the husband towards the wife and the father towards the children in these circumstances?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The connection between the woman and the man who are not Mahram to each other by sending written or voice messages is not allowed unless it is done in direct (straight) way. It is not appropriate for the woman to behave in such a way to cause suspicion of the husband and the same is true for the children towards the parents, as in some cases this act is Haram like the behaviour of the woman is so suspicious that according to wise people is contrary to husband’s rights; or the behaviour of the children can cause the unease to parents as they worry about them.

In general it must be noted that the husband and the father have the religious duty towards the wife and the children, God says (in the Quran): “O’ you who believe, protect yourself and your family from the fire which its fuel is from the people and stones, strict angels are appointed for that fire, they do not disobey God and they do as they have been told (by God).” Therefore, the wife, the child must help the husband and the father to fulfill their duties and if they do not, it is upon them to act according to their duties based on the rules of enjoining good and forbidding wrong (Amr belma’aroof wa Nahy Anelmonkar).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA