The Quran competition 2023 [[Videos & Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Center of England present the Quranic competition for kids & teens (UK & Ireland) to be held on March 2023.

Here are the topics of the Quran competition 2023:

The Quran Competition 2023 – The Quran Competition in General By Ustad Mogaddas

The Quran Competition-Methodology of Waqf and Ibtida in Tarteel, Tahqeeq & Memorisation By Ustad Salehi

The Quran Competition 2023- Judgment Criteria for Tarteel & Tahqeeq By Ustad Mustafa Ali

The Quran Competition 2023 – Judgment Criteria for Memorisation – By Ustad Salemi

