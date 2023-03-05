The Quran competition 2023 [[Videos & Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Center of England present the Quranic competition for kids & teens (UK & Ireland) to be held on March 2023.
Here are the topics of the Quran competition 2023:
The Quran Competition 2023 – The Quran Competition in General By Ustad Mogaddas
The Quran Competition-Methodology of Waqf and Ibtida in Tarteel, Tahqeeq & Memorisation By Ustad Salehi
The Quran Competition 2023- Judgment Criteria for Tarteel & Tahqeeq By Ustad Mustafa Ali
The Quran Competition 2023 – Judgment Criteria for Memorisation – By Ustad Salemi