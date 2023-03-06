Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Mahdiism

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Mahdiism

“Mahdaviat” is an Arabic word from the root of “Mahdi”. Mahdiism means messianism and belief in a savior who will come in the Doomsday to save and liberate people and establish peace and justice. This term is referred to Muhammad al-Mahdi (AJ), the son of Imam Hassan Askari (AS) among Twelver Shia Muslims. Based on this belief, Imam al-Mahdi (AJ) is the person whom the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) promised his appearance and who will be the savior of mankind at the end of history.

“And we desired to show favour to those who were abased in the land, and to make them imams, and to make them the heirs.”

Holy Quran (28:5)

Spanish

Mahdismo

Mahdismo (Mahdawiyat) es una palabra árabe de la raíz de “Mahdi”. Mahdismo significa la promesa y la creencia en un salvador que vendrá al final de los tiempos para salvar y liberar a la gente y establecer la paz y la justicia. Este término entre los seguidores de Doce Imames chiítas está reservado para Imam Mahdi (AJ), el hijo del Imam Hassan Askari (AS). Según su creencia, Imam Mahdi (AS) es la persona a quien el Profeta del Islam (PB) prometió que vendría y que será el salvador de la humanidad al final de la historia.

“Y quisimos agraciar a quienes fueron esclavizados en la Tierra y les convertimos en líderes ejemplares y sucesores.”

El Sagrado Coran (28:5)

www.shafaqna.com