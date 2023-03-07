Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Baqiyyatullah

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Baqiyyatullah

“Baqiyyatullah” which means “what remains from Allah (SWT)” is one of the titles of Imam Mahdi (AJ), the last infallible Imam of Shia Muslims who is in occultation. The word Baqiyyatullah is used in the Quran and in some narratives, it is interpreted to Shia Imams, and in others it is known as the title of Imam Mahdi (AJ).

Baqiyyatullah in the words and interpretations means what God keeps for mankind, as well as grace and goodness. The way of interpreting it to Imams is that they are God’s grace and blessings on people.

“What remains from Allah (SWT) is the best for you, if you would be believers.”

Holy Quran (11:86)

Baqiyatu Allah

Baqiyatu Allah (El resto de Alá) es uno de los títulos de Imam Mahdi (AJ) es el último Imam infalible de los chiítas que está en ocultación. La palabra “Baqiyatu Allah” se usa en el Corán y en algunas narraciones se interpreta a los imames chiítas, y en otras se conoce como el título de Imam Mahdi (AJ). El descanso de Allah en las palabras e interpretaciones significa lo que Dios guarda para el hombre, así como la gracia y la bondad. La forma de interpretarlo para los imames es que son la gracia y las bendiciones de Dios para las personas.

“Conformaos con lo que Allah os sustenta, pues ello es lo mejor para vosotros, si sois creyentes. Y sabed que yo no he sido enviado para velar por vuestras obras.”

El Sagrado Coran (11:86)

