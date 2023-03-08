Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Occultation

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Occultation

The Occultation of Imam Mahdi (AJ) is one of the specific beliefs of Twelver Shia Islam, which indicates the secret life of Imam Mahdi (AJ). According to Shia teachings, Imam Mahdi (AJ) had two occultations: Lesser Occultation and Major Occultation.

Lesser Occultation is the first stage of the twelfth Imam’s secret life, which ended in 329 AH. This period lasted for 69 or 74 years, due to the different opinions on the time of its beginning. During this period, Imam Mahdi (AJ) had contact with the Shias through the Four Deputies, “an-Nuwwab al-Arbaʿa”. Their names, in the order of proxy, are: Othman Ibn Saeed Omari, Muhammad Ibn Othman, Hussein Ibn Rooh Nobakhti and Ali Ibn Muhammad Samari.

The Major Occultation or the long-time one, is the second stage of the secret life of Imam Mahdi (AJ), which began in 329 AH with the death of his fourth deputy. Major Occultation continues. During this period, Imam Mahdi (AJ) has no apparent relationship with the Shias and has not designated a specific person as his representative. According to the letter given by Imam to Ishaq Ibn Yaqub, the Shias should refer to the Hadith narrators and Shia scholars in their issues during this period. The final point of the Occultation of Imam Mahdi (AJ) is the period of appearance, the time of which is not known.

“For Qaim (AJ) there are two Occultations, one will be short and the other will be long. In the first one, no one knows his location except for the special Shias of that Imam, and in the second, no one knows his location except for his special deputies.” :Imam Sadiq (AS)

Spanish

Ausencia

La ausencia del Imam de la epoca es una de las creencias específicas de los doce Imames chiítas, lo que indica la vida secreta del Imam Mahdi (AJ), el último y duodécimo Imam de los sucesores del Profeta del Islam (PB). Según las enseñanzas chiítas, el Imam Mahdi (AJ) tenía dos ocultaciones: ocultación menor y ocultación mayor. La ocultación menor es la primera etapa de la vida secreta del duodécimo Imam, que finalizó en el 329 AH. Este período duró 69 o 74 años, dependiendo de la disputa sobre el momento de su comienzo. Durante este período, el Imam Mahdi (AJ) tuvo contacto con los chiítas a través de cuatro personas, “Nawab Arbaa”. Sus nombres, en orden de representación, son: Othman bin Saeed Omri, Muhammad bin Othman, Hossein bin Rooh Nobakhti y Ali bin Muhammad Samri.

La gran ausencia, o la larga ausencia, es la segunda etapa de la vida secreta del Imam Mahdi (AJ), que comenzó en el 329 AH con la muerte de su cuarto diputado. Esta ausencia continúa. Durante este período, el Imam Mahdi (AJ) no tiene relación aparente con los chiítas y no ha designado a una persona específica como su representante. Según la carta entregada por el Imam a Ishaq bin Yaqub, los chiítas deben referirse a los narradores de hadices y eruditos chiítas en sus ediciones durante este período. El punto final de la ausencia del Imam Mahdi (AJ) es el período de aparición, cuyo tiempo no se conoce.

“Para Qaim hay dos ausencias, una será corta y la otra será larga. En la primera ausencia, nadie sabe su posición; Excepto los chiítas especiales de ese Imam, y en su ausencia, nadie conoce su posición excepto sus sirvientes especiales: Imam Sadiq (AS)

