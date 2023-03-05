Qatar’s emir criticises politicisation of aid to Syria earthquake victims

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said it was wrong to abuse humanitarian aid for political purposes in a country devastated by civil war.

Qatar was among several regional states that backed rebels in Syria’s civil war, which has been going on since 2011, and has previously spoken out against efforts by some countries to normalise ties with Damascus.

Speaking at the opening of the UN Least Developed Countries conference in Qatar’s capital Doha on Sunday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani stressed the need to help Syrians “without hesitation” and support Turkey’s efforts to recover from the devastating earthquake.

“Our meeting is taking place while our brothers in Turkey and Syria are still suffering from the impacts of the massive earthquake that struck them and affected millions,” Sheikh Tamim said.

Source: aljazeera