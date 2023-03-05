Israeli Violent night raids of Palestinian homes in West Bank

SHAFAQNA-Violent night raids of homes in West Bank, a routine practice for the Israeli military, cause lasting psychological damage to Palestinians.

It was a cold and rainy January night in the Palestinian town of Beit Fajjar, near Bethlehem, when Hisham Taqatqa woke up to heavy knocking at 3 am.

Before the 15-year-old could alert his sleeping parents, Israeli soldiers blew the door open and broke into the house.

The scene is all too familiar to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where night raids have long become a daily reality.

Heavily armed Israeli soldiers storm Palestinian homes in the middle of the night, vandalising their space, terrorising and assaulting residents, and subjecting them to interrogations, strip searches and detention.

Source : middleeasteye