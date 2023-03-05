English
International Shia News Agency

Qatar’s FM & UN chief discuss Iran nuclear deal

0

SHAFAQNA-Concerns regarding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were discussed during a meeting between Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Doha on Saturday.

The officials “discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UN and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, Libya and Afghanistan, the latest updates of the Iranian nuclear file talks, and several issues of common concern,” QNA reported.

The UN secretary general arrived in the Gulf state to attend the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), which is being held from March 5-9 this week.

Source : dohanews

Related posts

Tehran: Iran & IAEA issue joint statement

asadian

Iran’s Nuclear Chief: IAEA to fulfill its duties towards Iran within ‘Safeguards Agreement’ framework

asadian

Grossi: IAEA will keep working with Iran

asadian

Iran: IAEA’s Chief Meets AEOI’s Head in Tehran

asadian

IAEA’s Chief will arrive in Iran on Friday

asadian

UN’s Secretary-General: Iraqis will overcome challenges they face

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.