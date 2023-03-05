Qatar’s FM & UN chief discuss Iran nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-Concerns regarding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were discussed during a meeting between Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Doha on Saturday.

The officials “discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UN and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, Libya and Afghanistan, the latest updates of the Iranian nuclear file talks, and several issues of common concern,” QNA reported.

The UN secretary general arrived in the Gulf state to attend the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), which is being held from March 5-9 this week.

Source : dohanews