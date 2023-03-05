Turkey: Syrian refugee youth worry about their post-quake future

SHAFAQNA-The Syrian refugee youth in Gaziantep have limited options. Syrians under temporary protection in Turkey can only leave the municipality they are registered in with special permission. The policy was relaxed post-earthquake to allow for 60 days of free movement, but that has not eased their feelings of confinement and instability.

“Messi or Ronaldo?” is the most common question the aspiring young football stars of the Gazikent community centre-turned-refuge ask each other and newcomers. The children of Gaziantep cannot be kept from playing in the rubble of flattened buildings, near makeshift roadside shelters, or in state-constructed tent cities.

The football pitches and indoor spaces of Gazikent, repurposed post-earthquake to house as many as 5,000 displaced people, resounded with activity — the clamour of play and friendly contestations settled in Syrian Arabic and Turkish.

