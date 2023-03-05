Iraq’s prime minister visits Egypt

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in Cairo on Sunday for his first visit to Egypt.

Al-Sudani held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi following his arrival, a presidential statement said, without providing any further details about the content of their talks.

Al-Sudani’s office said the discussions between the two sides dwelt on ways to strengthen bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

The Iraqi premier said Baghdad “is ready to move forward with ripening joint work, and open up to new horizons of cooperation and integration in various fields,” the statement said.

Al-Sisi, for his part, underlined “Egypt’s readiness to cooperate with Iraq in various fields,” the statement added.

