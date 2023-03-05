English
Dozens of Israeli settlers forcibly entered Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque today (Sunday) from Bab al-Maghrabah to hold a Talmud ceremony in the courtyards of the eastern part of this mosque.

“In this regard, Israeli security forces and police were stationed around this mosque and its entrances in order to ensure the security of the settlers who were planning to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Shahab News Agency wrote;.

At the same time, the official Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) quoted the Islamic Al-Quds Endowment Administration announced that the number of settlers who stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque to hold a Talmud ceremony was 322 people.

Al-Quds Endowment Administration also said that Palestinian worshipers were facing restrictions to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque today by the Israeli police, and several of them were arrested by the Israeli forces at the entrances of the mosque after confronting them.

