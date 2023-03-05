Huwwara: A town of olives & stolen lands

SHAFAQNA-The lands of Huwwara are covered with olive trees, planted neatly in ornate rows, a sign of the town’s long history.But, the increase of Israelis settling on or near Palestinian lands has prevented residents from benefiting from it.

Its population, currently at more than 7,000, historically depended on agriculture for a livelihood. However, as Israeli settlers began encroaching on their lands, reducing agricultural areas, many residents have been forced over the years to work in trade or take government jobs instead, according to Raed Muqadi, researcher at the Land Research Centre.

These days, the people of Huwwara are associated with gold. For years, merchants have been working in the gold trade and selling the precious metal in shops in their town and elsewhere, such as in Nablus and Ramallah.

