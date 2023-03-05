English
International Shia News Agency

Australia: Far-right activist converts to Islam

0
Far-right activist converts to Islam

SHAFAQNA-Shermon Burgess, one of Australia’s most notorious anti-Islam activists and former head of the far-right group United Patriots Front, has converted to Islam.

“Islam is purety [sic] connected directly to Allah SWT. The west has lost its way, people are depressed and try fix all life’s problems with alcohol, drugs, porn, sleeping around,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Islam rids you of all of this and allows you to have meaning again. It returns light back into your very soul and re ignites the passion of life back into your heart.”

Burgess became a national figure during the 2010s for his involvement in now-defunct far-right nationalist groups United Patriots Front (UPF), Reclaim Australia and the Australian Defence League.

Source: aboutislam

Related posts

Son of British celebrity chef converts to Islam

asadian

USA: Top Christian Priest Converts To Islam

asadian

Sha’baniyah Munajat [Text & Video]

Yahya

Researcher: Prophet of Islam (PBUH) fascinated ignorant society with “awareness”

asadian

[Video] Islam and Cancel Culture

asadian

We should focus on consultation and call to monotheism: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s representative in a meeting with Indonesian religious leaders

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.