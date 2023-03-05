Australia: Far-right activist converts to Islam

SHAFAQNA-Shermon Burgess, one of Australia’s most notorious anti-Islam activists and former head of the far-right group United Patriots Front, has converted to Islam.

“Islam is purety [sic] connected directly to Allah SWT. The west has lost its way, people are depressed and try fix all life’s problems with alcohol, drugs, porn, sleeping around,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Islam rids you of all of this and allows you to have meaning again. It returns light back into your very soul and re ignites the passion of life back into your heart.”

Burgess became a national figure during the 2010s for his involvement in now-defunct far-right nationalist groups United Patriots Front (UPF), Reclaim Australia and the Australian Defence League.

Source: aboutislam