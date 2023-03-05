UAE: Ramadan Souq 2023 event in Dubai

SHAFAQNA-Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of a Ramadan Souq 2023 eventat Old Municipality Street in Deira, on March 5.

The event, which is scheduled to run every day from 10 am to 8 pm until March 15, aims to preserve the unique traditions, heritage, and customs of Ramadan preparations, in addition to promoting the traditional markets and products while drawing investors to these markets.

Mansoor Abdulnoor Al Rais, Director of Architectural Heritage Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “We are pleased to launch the Ramadan Souq, an entertainment event reflecting the heritage, traditions, authenticity, and customs of preparing for the holy month of Ramadan in the Emirate of Dubai.

Source :arabianbusiness