AEOI Chief: Iran committed to IAEA protocols & nuclear-NPT

Mohammad Eslami said in a press conference on Sunday in response to a question about being satisfied with the recent visit of the IAEA head of Iran, or not, said, “I must say our satisfaction is in continuity of our interactions with the agency, while not permitting the Zionist regime pursue its terrorist acts against us, or to create new pretexts for the others to impose pressure against Iran.”

“It is quite natural that we cannot act according to the JCPOA agreement, when the other side is not acting accordingly, as the Islamic Republic of Iran acts in accordance with the Islamic Parliament’s strategic law aimed at termination of sanctions,” he added.

He said that according to UNSC Resolution 2231, the IAEA has to report to Board of Governors once every 6 months, while Iran’s commitments must be decreased as time goes on, and economic benefits for Iran, including facilitating trade and, exchange of experience, and financial transactions with the world will follow.