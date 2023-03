SHAFAQNA-Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s “continued support” of Pakistan’s development efforts In a meeting with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The prime minister landed in Doha on Sunday for a two-day trip to the fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated in a handout that Sharif was welcomed by the Amir of Qatar shortly after his arrival to Doha.

Source : dohanews