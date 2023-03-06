Israel to continue demolishing Palestinian homes in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, demanded on Monday that police continue demolishing Palestinian homes in Ramadan.

In the past, Israel has refrained from demolishing Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem during Ramadan to avoid inflaming tensions. Demolishing homes in an occupied territory is a war crime.

This year, however, Israeli media reported that police will follow Ben Gvir’s demands and demolish Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem during the holy month, when in recent years tensions have risen over Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

