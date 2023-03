SHAFAQNA-A 438-year-old church in the Iskenderun district of Hatay provinc started serving as a storage facility for supplies for earthquake victims.

St. George Church, serving 3,000 Christians, developed cracks in its inner walls and closed its doors for worship after it was partially damaged.

Can Temur, president of the Iskenderun Greek Orthodox Church Fukara Foundation, told Anadolu that members are hopeful that the church will soon be repaired and protected.

Source : aa