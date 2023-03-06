English
International Shia News Agency

Charities & politicians, slam UK Governmen’s Illegal Immigration Bill

0
UK Governmen's Illegal Immigration Bill

SHAFAQNA-Charities have criticised UK government’s new plans to clamp down on refugees crossing the English Channel.

The legislation will mean the home secretary will remove as soon as possible anyone arriving on a small boat and send them to Rwanda or another third country.

This is despite the fact that in January the UK High Court granted an appeal to a charity which challenged the court’s decision that the government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was lawful.

Under the new legislation, details of which are set to be announced tomorrow, there are also plans to stop refugees who arrive on small boats returning and applying for a British passport in the future.

Source : middleeastmonitor

Related posts

Expert: UK’s anti-radicalization strategy legitimizes racist attitudes towards Muslims

asadian

UK: Quran damaged at school recorded as ‘hate incident’ by police

asadian

England: Muslim community in Leicester getting ready for Ramadhan with health event

asadian

UK: Activists hold protest in London to reject arms sales to Saudi Arabia

asadian

UK: Teachers and civil servants join mass strike

asadian

HRW: UK’s High Court of Justice to rule on arms sales to Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.