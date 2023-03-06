Charities & politicians, slam UK Governmen’s Illegal Immigration Bill

SHAFAQNA-Charities have criticised UK government’s new plans to clamp down on refugees crossing the English Channel.

The legislation will mean the home secretary will remove as soon as possible anyone arriving on a small boat and send them to Rwanda or another third country.

This is despite the fact that in January the UK High Court granted an appeal to a charity which challenged the court’s decision that the government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was lawful.

Under the new legislation, details of which are set to be announced tomorrow, there are also plans to stop refugees who arrive on small boats returning and applying for a British passport in the future.

Source : middleeastmonitor