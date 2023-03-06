English
International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: Universities reopen, ban on woman remains

0
ban on woman remains

SHAFAQNA-Male students have trickled back to their classes but, ban on woman remains.
The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 and has sparked global outrage.

“It’s heartbreaking to see boys going to the university while we have to stay at home,” said Rahela, 22, from the central province of Ghor.

“This is gender discrimination against girls because Islam allows us to pursue higher education. Nobody should stop us from learning.”

Source : aljazeera

Related posts

UN’s latest report on Afghanistan’s rights crisis is devastating

asadian

Borrell: ‘Gender Apartheid’ impacting aid operations in Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban’s pressure on Shias continues

asadian

UNICEF: Hundreds of children in Afghanistan died in January due to cold weather, illness

asadian

UN’s Chief: Women in Afghanistan are exiles in their own country

asadian

OIC: Afghanistan on agenda for upcoming conference in March 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.