SHAFAQNA-Oman authorities warn retailers over food price increases in Ramadan.

As shops prepare to stock up for Ramadan, Oman’s residents fear that food prices will increase during the fasting month, following a trend of previous years.

While shop owners prepare for the most profitable month of the year, consumers say food prices are already rising as people plan their Ramadan shopping.

“A 20kg bag of rice today cost me 15 rials [$40] which normally costs just 11 rials. There is a hike of about 25 per cent of the normal price. The shopkeepers know that we need to buy food for Ramadan and that’s why they put up the prices,” Salim Al Maashari in Muscat told The National.

Source : thenationalnews