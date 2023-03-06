English
Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine prepares for first international Imamate Week

SHAFAQNA-The holy shrine extended its invitation to researchers and specialists to participate in the work of this blessed week, to enrich its activities and enrich its days with their research and knowledge.

The week, which will be held for the period from 5th to 12th July 2023, includes several conferences on the biography of the holy imams (peace be upon them) aimed at dedicating their science and biography in addressing the crises of the contemporary world, and demonstrating their role in resolving intellectual suspicions and countering deviant ideas, to consolidate the origin of the Imamate and being a principle of security from Division.

