Karbala’s police starts implementing special security plan for mid-Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Karbala Police Command announced today (Monday) the start of the implementation of the special security plan for the mid-Sha’ban.

Ehsan al-Asadi, media director of Karbala police, said: “The implementation of the special security plan for the mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage began after it was approved by the Interior Minister.”

He added: “The security forces in Karbala province and guest forces from the two ministries of defense and the country started their duties in the framework of this plan in order to ensure the security of the mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage, and along with that, intelligence and air support activities have also started.”

On this occasion, Tuesday and Wednesday are announced holidays in Karbala on the occasion of the mid-Sha’ban.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

