Iraq: Resumption of Samarra-Baghdad Railway

SHAFAQNA- Samarra Governorate, located in the southeast of Tikrit, Iraq, announced the arrival of the first tourist train from Baghdad in the past 10 years to this city and added: We are ready to welcome new passengers from all Iraqi provinces to visit religious shrines and ancient places.

“Bakr Mohammad Sharif”, the governor of Samarra, stating that the resumption of Samarra-Baghdad railway line has been done with the coordination of the governor and the Ministry of Transport, and continued: Samarra is ready to welcome the train carrying tourists and pilgrims for the first time during the last 10 years.

Sharif added: “We have provided the necessary security and service conditions for pilgrims to visit the shrine of Imam Al-Askari (AH) and visit the ancient palace of Al-Ashq and Minaret Al-Malwiyeh.

He said: the following days, trains from different provinces will enter Samarra and this will activate religious and historical tourism in the city.

Samarra is located 125 kilometers north of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, and the shrines of Imam Hasan al-Askari and Imam Hadi (peace be upon them), are located there. Samarra is located in the north from Tikrit, in the west from Ramadi and east from Baqubah, and its population is 250 thousand people.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

