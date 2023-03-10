Karbala: Underground city for pilgrims to be completed soon

SHAFAQNA- The officials of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine announced that the construction of a completely underground city in Karbala with an area of ​​half a million square meters is about to be completed to welcome one million pilgrims.

Hussein Reza Mehdi, the head of engineering and technical projects department of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine announced that the construction of a complete underground city with a capacity of one million pilgrims, will be completed soon.

The technical official of the Holy Shrine emphasized: The development project of the Holy Shrine is the first development project that is implemented in an area of ​​half a million square meters in order to receive one million pilgrims at the same time.

Mahdi pointed out that the administration of the Holy shrine has been faced with lack of capacity for the huge number of pilgrims, and said: In ceremonies such as Arafah or Friday nights and the days of the Holy month of Ramadan, the number of pilgrims reaches several million people. In addition to the ceremonies related to Shabaniyyah and Arbaeen, the number of pilgrims is over 20 million people.

He stated that the Holy Shrine with an area of ​​15,000 square meters does not have the capacity for a large number of people, and therefore, the decision has been made to expand the courtyard to half a million square meters, which is 33 times its current size, so that it can host one million pilgrims at the same time.

This engineering official of Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine stated that the development project of the shrine has been started since 2010 by the order of Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalai, the custodian of the shrine, and added: This plan included two stages; First, drawing for this project, which includes buildings, facilities, roads, tunnels, museums, schools, seminaries, and kindergartens.

He added: The second stage was the acquisition of properties adjacent to the shrine, including hotels, shops, and houses, in order to prepare enough land for the establishment of this complete underground city.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com