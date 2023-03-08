Iraq: Jewish temple in Dohuk is being repaired

SHAFAQNA- The exploration, preservation and restoration of the Ezekiel Temple known as the Jewish Temple in Dohuk has started and its renewal is expected to last for one year.

The Department of Antiquities of Dohuk Province in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced that the excavation, preservation and restoration of the Jewish Temple of Ezekiel in the city of Agra has begun.

According to Shafaq News, Bix Berafkani, director of Dohuk Antiquities Department, said that the excavation and restoration of the Jewish temple of Ezekiel in the village of Shushi in the suburbs of Aqra city in the north of Dohuk is starting.

He added that the contract was signed with two organizations, that one of them is American, and 500,000 dollars was allocated for the restoration and maintenance of this temple by the American consulate in Erbil.

Berafkani said that the reconstruction and maintenance of this project is expected to last for a year.

Regarding the construction date of this temple, he said that there is no evidence that indicates the date of its construction, but we believe that it goes back to the 13th century.

This temple is one of the most important historical monuments in Dohuk which is visited by tourists and students.

The Jewish temple in Dohuk was used by Jews until beginning of the 20th century, and 40 Jewish families lived in this village with Christians and Muslims until 1940.

The length is 14 meters, the width is 7 meters, the height is 5 meters and also it has a small door, near the temple there is a spring known as Jewish spring.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

