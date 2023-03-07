Iranian FM: Iran trying to finalize JCPOA revival talks while maintaining nat’l interests

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister has said that the Islamic Republic is steadfastly pursuing diplomacy and negotiations as it tries to finalize JCPOA revival talks while also trying to protect its national interests at the same time.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a seminar on Resistance Diplomacy in the capital Tehran on Tuesday. He said that reaching an agreement with world powers which is in line with the national interests of Iran is one of the inherent duties of the diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic.

Of course, Tehran has explicitly told the US and other Western parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that it is serious in observing the redlines and in protecting its national interests, the top diplomat noted.

Tehran will never leave the negotiating table and has already shown that even under worst circumstances when foreign countries attempted to fuel unrest in Iran, the country did not retreat from its redlines, he said.

Source : IRNA