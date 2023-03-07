English
International Shia News Agency

Iranian FM: Iran trying to finalize JCPOA revival talks while maintaining nat’l interests

0
JCPOA revival talks

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister has said that the Islamic Republic is steadfastly pursuing diplomacy and negotiations as it tries to finalize JCPOA revival talks while also trying to protect its national interests at the same time.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a seminar on Resistance Diplomacy in the capital Tehran on Tuesday. He said that reaching an agreement with world powers which is in line with the national interests of Iran is one of the inherent duties of the diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic.

Of course, Tehran has explicitly told the US and other Western parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that it is serious in observing the redlines and in protecting its national interests, the top diplomat noted.

Tehran will never leave the negotiating table and has already shown that even under worst circumstances when foreign countries attempted to fuel unrest in Iran, the country did not retreat from its redlines, he said.

Source : IRNA

Related posts

AEOI’s Chief: Iran committed to IAEA’s protocols & nuclear-NPT

asadian

Qatar’s FM & UN’s Chief discuss Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Tehran: Iran & IAEA issue joint statement

asadian

Iran’s Nuclear Chief: IAEA to fulfill its duties towards Iran within ‘Safeguards Agreement’ framework

asadian

Grossi: IAEA will keep working with Iran

asadian

Iran: IAEA’s Chief Meets AEOI’s Head in Tehran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.