Qatar’s Amir appoints Sheikh Mohammed as new prime minister

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as new prime minister.

The decision to appoint Sheikh Mohammed, who was the deputy prime minister, came after the amir accepted the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani on the same day.

Sheikh Khalid was appointed as Qatar’s prime minister and minister of interior in January 2020.

The former prime minister was previously the Chief of the Amiri Diwan between 2014 until 2020, and served as the director of the amir’s office since the Qatari leader assumed his position.

Source : dohanews

