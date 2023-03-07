Karbala: 800 Moukebs serving pilgrims on Nimeh Shaaban

SHAFAQNA-Some 800 Moukebs have been set up in Karbalato serve pilgrims on the occasion of Nimeh Shaaban.

Moukebs are resting places with special facilities and services for pilgrims.

According to Hashem al-Mousawi, an official with the office of the governor of Karbala, the Moukebs have been set up on three roads leading to Karbala from Najaf, Baghdad and Babil.

He said the number of Moukebs and pilgrims has risen compared to the previous year.

The official added that there is coordination among local and nation health, services and security bodies to ensure the pilgrims will not face any problems during their visit to the city.

