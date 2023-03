SHAFAQNA- Celebration the 15th Night of Sha’ban will be held on 7 March 2023 at the Islamic House of Wisdom. The program starts at 6:45 PM.

The program includes Maghrib Salaat, Potluck Iftar, Salaat of Middle of Shaban, Reciting Ziyarat of Al-Imam al-Hussein (as), Special Prayers: Night of the Middle of Shaban.