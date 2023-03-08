Iranian FM: Iran renews its support for quake-hit people in Turkey

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister has renewed Iran’s sympathy for people affected by two major earthquakes in Turkey last month.

In a press conference held after his meeting Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Wednesday (08 Mar 2023), Hossein Amirabdollahian said Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had ordered dispatching of aid to the quake-hit people in Turkey immediately after the first quake happened in the country on February 6.

“Despite the fact that the Iranian relief forces were involved in relief operation in the (Iranian) city of Khoy city, the Red Crescent Society, the Army were dispatched to quake-hit areas in Turkiye immediately, because we see Turkish people’s woe as our own problem,” he said.

“Today, we are here to one again declare our solidarity with the quake-stricken people of Turkey,” said the Iranian minister.

He also congratulated the International Women’s Day and reiterated that women in Iran are among the most empowered groups in the society.

Cavusoglu, for his part, thanked Iran for its provision of humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquakes in Turkey.

Source: IRNA