Egypt: Mosques Prepare For Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- More than 11,000 mosques will be open for Tahajjud prayer, and more than 6,000 for Itikaf during the holy Month of Ramadhan in Egypt.

Minister of Endowments Muhammad Mukhtar Jumaa said the Mosques would be open for all rituals throughout the holy month, including Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.

Tahajjud, also known as the “night prayer,” is a voluntary prayer and not one of the five obligatory prayers required of Muslims.

Itikaf is an Islamic practice of a period of staying in a mosque for a certain number of days during Ramadhan, devoting oneself to worship and staying away from worldly affairs. Coronavirus restrictions prevented Itikaf last year.

Source: arabnews

