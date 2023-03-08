Samarra: ‘Khatim Al-Awsiya’ International Festival [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Al-Askariyain’s (AS) Holy Shrine held the second annual Khatim Al-Awsiya International Festival, under the slogan; The Radiance of the Sky in the Land of Samarra on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Al-Mahdi (AJ), in the presence of religious and academic figures from around the world.

The blessed ceremony kicked off with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, recited by the Al-Askariyain’s (AS) Holy Shrine Reciter, Ishaq Al-Attiyah, followed by the welcoming speech delivered by Head of the Religious Affairs Department, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Khalidi.

Source: imhussain