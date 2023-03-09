Karbala: 2 million pilgrims participated in mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- The secretary of Holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) announced the participation of 2 million pilgrims in mid-Sha’ban pilgrimage in Karbala.

Rashid Al-Bayji, the Secretary General of Holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), announced in a statement that the cooperation with related government institutions and different security, service and health organizational sectors of the Holly shrine, greatly contributed to the success of the ceremony. With the presence of more than two million pilgrims, we did not witness any disturbances or problems in the ceremony.

He also mentioned that the Hussaini Holy shrine gathered all its energy and effort to hold this ceremony as well as possible and added that 6 thousand workforces including 600 women from the security forces and 900 female volunteers along with a thousand medical staff in all centres were engaged in providing services.

This official also emphasized that 2,000 equipped CCTV cameras have been installed in the areas

where the pilgrims are present.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com