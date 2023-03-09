Pope’s message of gratitude to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

English
SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the Vatican, headed by the President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, conveyed the Pope’s message of gratitude to the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the supreme authority of the world’s Shia Muslims.

This afternoon (Thursday 09 Mar 2023), Cardinal Guisot conveyed the message of thanks and appreciation of Pope Francis, the Leader of the world’s Catholic Christians, to the Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani on the occasion of the anniversary of the warm welcome he had received in Najaf Ashraf.

The said delegation also included “Marcus Solo”, Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Interfaith Dialogue and “Charles Levanga-Sovna”, the secretary of the Vatican Embassy in Iraq.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

