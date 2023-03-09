UN’s Envoy ‘deeply disturbed’ by ongoing Israeli violence

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process said on Wednesday (0 Mar 2023) that he is “disturbed” by the ongoing violence and attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians.

“I am deeply disturbed by the continuing violence and appalled by the attacks of Israeli settlers against Palestinians in Huwara near Nablus,” said Tor Wennesland. In his written statement, a copy of which was seen by MEMO, Wennesland referred to the repeated Israeli settler attacks on Huwara that followed the major “pogrom” on 26 February.

“Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that the civilian population is protected, and perpetrators are held to account,” said the UN’s official “I condemn settler violence against Palestinians. I condemn Palestinian attacks against Israelis. All civilians must be protected from violence.”

