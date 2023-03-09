Russia hails Saudi Arabia’s role in resolving regional issues

SHAFAQNA- Russia hails Saudi Arabia’s growing interest in solving regional issues and problems on the global agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Opening talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud in Moscow, Lavrov said: “We welcome the recently increased interest on the part of Saudi Arabia in playing an active role in solving not only regional issues, but also those problems that stand high on the global agenda.”

Russia is satisfied with how its relations with Saudi Arabia have been developing, the Russian Foreign Minister added.

Source: tass