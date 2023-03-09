English
International Shia News Agency

Russia hails Saudi Arabia’s role in resolving regional issues

0
Russia

SHAFAQNA- Russia hails Saudi Arabia’s growing interest in solving regional issues and problems on the global agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Opening talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud in Moscow, Lavrov said: “We welcome the recently increased interest on the part of Saudi Arabia in playing an active role in solving not only regional issues, but also those problems that stand high on the global agenda.”

Russia is satisfied with how its relations with Saudi Arabia have been developing, the Russian Foreign Minister added.

Source: tass

Related posts

Saudi Arabia executes Shia political activist

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Holy sites to host 3 million pilgrims in Ramadhan

asadian

Islamic education in Russia

asadian

Saudi Arabia announced Ramadhan working hours

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Zamzam water bottles in new packs unveiled ahead of Ramadhan

asadian

Saudi Arabia’s Court sentenced Shia activist to death

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.