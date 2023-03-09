OIC denounce Taliban actions & media stereotypes of Muslim women

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation reiterated that women’s rights are synonymous with Islamic rights, and called on the Taliban to live up to the promises they made to respect women’s rights.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief told Arab News all member states reject Taliban violations of women’s rights and use of Islam as justification.

Speaking at at the UN headquarters in New York during a day-long “Women in Islam” conference marking International Women’s Day, officials and heads of international organizations also urged Western media outlets to address negative stereotypes in their coverage of Muslim women.

Source : arabnews