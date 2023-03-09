English
International Shia News Agency

OIC denounce Taliban actions & media stereotypes of Muslim women

0
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation reiterated that women’s rights are synonymous with Islamic rights, and called on the Taliban to live up to the promises they made to respect women’s rights.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief told Arab News all member states reject Taliban violations of women’s rights and use of Islam as justification.

Speaking at at the UN headquarters in New York during a day-long “Women in Islam” conference marking International Women’s Day, officials and heads of international organizations also urged Western media outlets to address negative stereotypes in their coverage of Muslim women.

Source : arabnews

Related posts

India: War against Muslim women

asadian

Canada: New shelter opens for disabled Muslim women & children

asadian

British Muslim: Hijab gradually becoming part of social fabric of Western culture

asadian

Hijabophobia is at an all-time high due to the current political climate

asadian

Being a Hijabi woman is difficult under Modi’s government

asadian

[Video] Women & Equal Opportunities

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.