Iraq: Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine prepares to participate in ‘Ayn Al-Hayat International Festival’

SHAFAQNA-The administration of the Imam Hussain (AS)Holy Shrine announced the completion of all its preparations to participate in the ‘Ayn Al-Hayat’ International Festival, which is held by the Al-Qabas Foundation for Culture and Development.

The head of the foundation’s Media Department, Haider Najim, said, “The Ayn Al-Hayat International Festival starts on March 10, 2023, in the capital Baghdad, and will witness a variety of participations from international guests.”

Najim added, “The festival aims to clarify the correct thought and behavior to confront the deviations and intellectual attacks that society is exposed to, especially in the religious aspects, including issues of Mahdist thought, and the consequent issues related to the need to clarify its vocabulary and details in culture, ideas and public activities.”

Source : imhussain