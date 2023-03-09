English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine prepares to participate in ‘Ayn Al-Hayat International Festival’

0
Ayn Al-Hayat International Festival

SHAFAQNA-The administration of the Imam Hussain (AS)Holy Shrine announced the completion of all its preparations to participate in the ‘Ayn Al-Hayat’ International Festival, which is held by the Al-Qabas Foundation for Culture and Development.

The head of the foundation’s Media Department, Haider Najim, said, “The Ayn Al-Hayat International Festival starts on March 10, 2023, in the capital Baghdad, and will witness a variety of participations from international guests.”

Najim added, “The festival aims to clarify the correct thought and behavior to confront the deviations and intellectual attacks that society is exposed to, especially in the religious aspects, including issues of Mahdist thought, and the consequent issues related to the need to clarify its vocabulary and details in culture, ideas and public activities.”

Source : imhussain

Related posts

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine prepares to launch ‘Al-Hussaini Al-Sagheer’ International Children’s Festival

asadian

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine prepares to launch sixteenth Rabi’ Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival

asadian

Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine sends relief aid convoy to Syria

asadian

Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine cooperation with Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

asadian

Karbala: Italian Ambassador to Iraq visits Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine

asadian

Karbala: Turkish multi-faith delegation visits Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.