SHAFAQNA-Thirty-eight countries at the UN Human Rights Council have demanded justice following the huge explosion in Beirut port on 4 August 2020.

In a joint statement delivered by Australia on Tuesday, the signatories expressed concern over the pervasive obstruction and interference with Lebanon’s domestic investigation into the explosion that devastated a large swathe of the Lebanese capital, killed at least 218 people and wounded 7,000 others.

Source : middleeastmonitor