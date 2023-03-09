Saudi Arabia executes Shia political activist

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has executed an imprisoned political activist from the Shia-majority Eastern Province.

Saudi authorities carried out early on Tuesday a death sentence against Haider Nasser al-Tahaifa, a resident of the oil-rich Qatif region in Eastern Province, according to the London-based and Arabic-language Nabaa television news network.

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry was cited by the news network as saying that the activist was executed on charges of participation in anti-Riyadh activities as well as protests against the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Source : ABNA