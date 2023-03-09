South Korea: Anti-Muslim Incident near a mosque construction site in Daegu

CCTV footage revealed by Muaz Razaq, a representative of Muslim community members who support the mosque, shows two people throwing unknown white waste on the street several times at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The footage also shows one person holding an umbrella, apparently to hide his or her face from being captured on film. After spraying the liquid for about 20 seconds, the two moved to the end of the alleyway.

Members of the Muslim community have filed a petition to a portal site run by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and plan to report the matter to the police, saying that the liquid was animal fat based on the smell.

Muslim community members see the incident as another attack against them, as it took place where those opposing the mosque’s construction have staged protests in the past.

The anti-mosque committee had placed a pig’s head and held pork barbecue parties in front of the mosque site to protest its construction.

The committee has denied any connection to the latest incident.

The construction of the mosque has triggered ongoing standoffs since Daegu’s Buk District Office allowed a group of Muslims to build a mosque in a residential neighborhood near Kyungpook National University in Daegu in September 2020.

The construction, which was halted by an administrative order last winter, is expected to resume this month.

Source: IQNA