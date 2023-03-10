English
Saudi grants tourist visa to citizens of GCC

SHAFAQNA- The Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia announced that all citizens in countries of the GCC can obtain a tourist visa for this country, regardless of their profession and occupation.
“Ahmad Al-Khatib” wrote in a tweet: The condition of “certain professions for granting tourist visas to citizens of member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council has been canceled.
He added that: “People with tourist visas will be able to perform Hajj and Umrah.”
